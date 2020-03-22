Psyclones sweep Souths in decider

WINNERS: From left to right. Julie Bruhn, Julie Abbott, Cherie Rice, Caz Reddy, Marita Abell, Jaime Woodland, Deborah Foad, Bec Watson, Charity Lanson, Michelle Steinhart. Missing is Michelle Riley, Alicia Riley and Kandy Stratford

SOFTBALL: Psyclones and Blue Jays are the Softball Gladstone Association champions for season 2020.

The women Psyclones claimed a 4-0 against a gallant Souths outfit while Blue Jays scored a thrilling 3-2 win against Red Sox.

Both games were played in front of a very sparse Memorial Park field due to the COVID-19 pandemic but that did not stop the competitiveness of all four teams.

Psyclones’ captain and pitcher Rebecca Watson said winning was a bonus.

“We just wanted to have fun this season and we have a good group of friends who have played together for at least 10 years with a couple new players,” Watson said.

“We just played as a team where everyone played their role.”

Souths struggled to make mots of its chances with the bat and the side was not able to get any runners on bases.

Psyclones broke the game open in the fourth innings when Cherie Rice hit a line drive up third base to score two runs.

Souths’ Chyanne Pengelly had a superb pitching game with a shut out innings.

Watson said her fielders helped her pitch tightly throughout the innings.

“Julie Bruhn batted well as well and that helped us win,” Watson said.

A veteran of the sport for 28 years, Watson has been a member of the Psyclones team for more than a decade.

She said the small gathering of softball fans were mostly family and friends.

“We will celebrate properly with a few drinks on the May Day long weekend,” Watson said.

Women

MVP: Chyanne Pengelly (Souths)

BEST BATTER: Kirsty Lester (Telfords)

BEST INFIELDER: Natasha Chequer-Edwards (Telfords)

Men

MVP: Anton Smith (Red Sox); Michael Ludkin (Blue Jays)

Best finals player: Josh Wilson (Red Sox)

Players Player: Stuart Orr (Blue Jays); Mike Richards (Red Sox)

