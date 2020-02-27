Psyclones dominating the competition

SOFTBALL: Stats don’t lie.

Psyclones is the team to beat in the Softball Gladstone women’s competition.

The top-placed side, which has won 14 games, eight and nine games clear of Telfords and Souths, produced a 13-1 rout against Telfords last Friday. Psyclones meet Souths and Telfords on Friday at 6.30pm and 8.15pm in a double-header and penultimate round.

THEY CAN BE BEATEN

GSA president and Telfords player Wendy Scott said the second and third-ranked sides have what it takes to match grand final-bound Psyclones.

“Both Telfords and Souths have the fielding and batting to do it but everything needs to come together,” she said.

“Everyone needs to have their best game face on.”

Psyclones are blessed with the all-round talent of Rebecca Watson, who normally pitches, but was used as short stop last week.

The side also has batters Cherie Rice, Julie Abbott, Michelle Riley and bat well down the list.

Telfords produced a better batting display in game two against Souths in a 10-7 loss.

“It was close in the first three innings and the score was 5-4,” Scott said.

“Souths then scored five home runs and jumped ahead and then Telfords came back but it was too late.”

FINALS IN TWO WEEKS

The preliminary final between Telfords and Souths is scheduled on March 13 and Psyclones will play the winner of that game in the grand final on March 20.

The men’s competition continues on Thursday at 6.30pm with Red Sox up against Blue Jays.

Both teams sit on five wins and two losses.

Last Thursday’s match was washed out but Red Sox had held an edge in the previous two encounters with 9-4 and 10-5 wins on February 6 and February 13.

Junior games are also on Thursday with T-Ball games between Dodgers and Angels at 3.45pm and Fastpicth matches between the same clubs at 4.45pm.

There will also be a Senior Fastpitch on Thursday at 3.45pm.

