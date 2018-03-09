Psychopathic sexual 'deviant' to stay locked up

Children have been victims of the man's offending.

Children have been victims of the man's offending. istock

A PSYCHOPATHIC sex offender with a complex cocktail of mental health problems will remain locked up for the foreseeable future.

The 22-year-old Fraser Coast man was exposed to sex parties and abuse as a child.

He raped a girl aged 14 when he was a teenager.

More recently, the man was jailed for indecently treating a child under 12 and for attempted indecencies against children.

Those victims were two boys.

The Fraser Coast man's full-time release date was March 10.

But in Queensland, jailed sex offenders like him can be put on supervision orders or given continued detention.

His case was discussed in Brisbane Supreme Court on February 27.

Justice Ann Lyons then considered what to do with the man.

In her judgment delivered on Thursday, she said the man had committed three separate sex offending incidents by the time he was 19.

One of his convictions, in Gladstone District Court, was for grooming a child under 16.

He previously had community-based treatment which included sessions with a psychologist.

But Justice Lyons said "his engagement was deemed to be superficial".

And a psychologist said the 22-year-old still lacked insight into his crimes.

Meanwhile, three other psychiatrists concluded the man had psychopathy, sexual deviancy, anti-social personality disorder and substance abuse problems.

There was disagreement about whether the man had "pedophile urges".

The psychiatrists diverged on whether the man had sadism and masochism, Justice Lyons added.

There was debate about whether he needed psychopathy treatment first, and how a High Intensity Sexual Offending Program course might help.

The man was being kept at Capricornia jail but said he "can and will move to Brisbane" to do the HISOP course.

"In my view the current risk is unacceptable and on the evidence currently before me it cannot be reduced to a lower, manageable level without completing the courses," Justice Lyons said.

She ordered the 22-year-old be detained indefinitely.

Justice Lyons said it would be beneficial if the man got treatment, including for psychopathy, as soon as possible. -NewsRegional