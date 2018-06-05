Psychics predict the outcome of State of Origin Game I

SUNNY SIDE UP: Chantelle Norris's tarot cards are predicting a Maroons victory on Wednesday.

CHANTELLE Norris says she wouldn't do what she does if she didn't believe it was real.

The professional psychic says she has been reading people's futures through tarot cards and palmistry for almost 25 years.

While she says she is mostly a reader and would not call herself a medium, occasionally "people's past family members come through as well".

"Not everyone can be a medium, but... I think everybody has intuition," she said.

"Some people are more open to it so that does make it easier."

Chantelle is one of eight psychics visiting Gladstone this week as part of the Australian Psychic Expo.

The event promises personal readings with psychics using a range of techniques including Tarot cards, palmistry, astrology and numerology - plus for $40 you can get a photograph of your "aura".

The Observer decided to put some of the psychics' skills to the test yesterday, asking them to predict the outcome of tomorrow's State of Origin clash.

Chantelle used Tarot cards and a pendulum to predict the outcome - and she is tipping Queensland for Game I.

"I picked up the cards and the first thing that came out was sunshine and happiness," she said.

But her pendulum also predicted New South Wales would take out the series.

Chart-reader Crystal Gaze is expecting a highly competitive game on Wednesday with see-sawing odds - but she saw a different outcome to Chantelle.

"I'm actually picking up the emphasis being more on the blue team," she said.

"There's some interesting behind-the-scenes activity... (the game) is not all it seems."

OMINOUS: Crystal Gaze says there is a dark cloud over Wednesday night's State of Origin game. Andrew Thorpe

The Australian Psychic Expo is at The Grand Hotel on Goondoon St from 9am to 7pm every day this week until Sunday

The event is free to enter but a half-hour reading will cost around $60

No bookings are necessary... obviously