Psychic to visit Gladstone

SPIRIT VOICES: Sue Nicholson, a professional psychic, will host a show in Gladstone on August 29.

WHEN Sue Nicholson was a little girl living in Birmingham, in the UK, she remembers people walking into her bedroom.

They'd sit on her bedstead and talk to her.

Then they'd walk through the wall.

It took Ms Nicholson a long time to "come out of the spiritual closet" and admit to her family and the wider world that she frequently communicated with the dead.

Although perhaps dead is not quite the right word.

"You won't find out until you die, there is another energy, another life after this life," she said.

Ms Nicholson lives in New Zealand now and has done so for nearly 40 years.

It was in the land of the long white cloud that she started her career as a full-time psychic.

Now she splits her time between Australia and New Zealand offering her services as a medium.

She also holds meditation retreats, including one that draws its participants back into the world of ancient Egypt.

She's conducted meditation sessions inside the pyramids of Giza, which loom out of the desert from the outskirts of modern-day Cairo.

"There's high priestesses, there's Pharaohs, it's amazing energy," she said.

"The ancient Egyptians had a lot of rules and you lived by them and if you didn't, you were punished.

Nicholson said the medium sessions she conducts in Australia were different to what other psychics offered in that she teaches as well.

"I prepare myself before the show," she said.

"You open the doors to the other side and you need to be careful of who is coming in.

"I always put a protection around myself and the people I work with."

Nicholson asks her audience to put themselves in their own home and to imagine a knock at the door. She asks them to let the person in.

"As I'm working with them, I'm seeing the people are coming up behind them," Nicholson said.

"The people bring healing, it's confirmation they are still around us.

"We have lots of laughter, the (spirits') personalities come through."

Catch Sue Nicholson at Gladstone Events Centre, 7pm, August 29.