Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPIRIT VOICES: Sue Nicholson, a professional psychic, will host a show in Gladstone on August 29.
SPIRIT VOICES: Sue Nicholson, a professional psychic, will host a show in Gladstone on August 29.
News

Psychic to visit Gladstone

Julia Bartrim
by
9th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

WHEN Sue Nicholson was a little girl living in Birmingham, in the UK, she remembers people walking into her bedroom.

They'd sit on her bedstead and talk to her.

Then they'd walk through the wall.

It took Ms Nicholson a long time to "come out of the spiritual closet" and admit to her family and the wider world that she frequently communicated with the dead.

 

Psychic medium Sue Nicholson says communing with the dead can bring healing
Psychic medium Sue Nicholson says communing with the dead can bring healing

Although perhaps dead is not quite the right word.

"You won't find out until you die, there is another energy, another life after this life," she said.

Ms Nicholson lives in New Zealand now and has done so for nearly 40 years.

It was in the land of the long white cloud that she started her career as a full-time psychic.

Now she splits her time between Australia and New Zealand offering her services as a medium.

She also holds meditation retreats, including one that draws its participants back into the world of ancient Egypt.

She's conducted meditation sessions inside the pyramids of Giza, which loom out of the desert from the outskirts of modern-day Cairo.

"There's high priestesses, there's Pharaohs, it's amazing energy," she said.

"The ancient Egyptians had a lot of rules and you lived by them and if you didn't, you were punished.

Nicholson said the medium sessions she conducts in Australia were different to what other psychics offered in that she teaches as well.

"I prepare myself before the show," she said.

"You open the doors to the other side and you need to be careful of who is coming in.

"I always put a protection around myself and the people I work with."

Nicholson asks her audience to put themselves in their own home and to imagine a knock at the door. She asks them to let the person in.

"As I'm working with them, I'm seeing the people are coming up behind them," Nicholson said.

"The people bring healing, it's confirmation they are still around us.

 

"We have lots of laughter, the (spirits') personalities come through."

Catch Sue Nicholson at Gladstone Events Centre, 7pm, August 29.

Related Items

gladstone events centre psychic sue nicholson what's on
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Woman dies, 70 cattle put down, after truck rollover

    Woman dies, 70 cattle put down, after truck rollover

    Breaking A WOMAN has died and dozens of cattle have been put down after a serious accident involving a truck and a sedan on a Central Queensland highway.

    Fashion stakes for guys, gals

    Fashion stakes for guys, gals

    News Some of the ladies take Fashions on the Field very seriously

    No action decided yet for crown of thorns outbreak

    No action decided yet for crown of thorns outbreak

    News Starfish outbreaks were at 90 per cent of reefs surveyed.

    Catch the Golding Showcase launch at the gallery

    Catch the Golding Showcase launch at the gallery

    News To RSVP for tomorrow night contact GRAGM.

    Local Partners