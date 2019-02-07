Exclusion zone, airport closed after chemical leak

The PSPA was declared in relation to an incident in Mount Isa. Picture: Lachie Millard

UPDATE, 3.45pm: An emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act has been issued by police in Mount Isa after a suspected gas leak.

The declaration was made just before 2.20pm and extends to a three-kilometre radius within the boundaries of Milne Bay road and the Barclay Highway.

Emergency services are responding to reports of an ammonium nitrate leak as a mine site.

Mount Isa Senior Sergeant Sean Wade said the incident happened at a mining site.

He said the only people in the area were employed in the mining sector and there was also a cattle station northwest of Mount Isa that had been informed.

"We've got an incident involving some chemical," he said.

"We've enacted a PSPA declaration to ensure that people don't go within the exclusion zone for their own safety.

"It's some chemicals that have come in contact with one another and have reacted.

"There is no immediate danger, it's all precautionary."

May Down Station has been evacuated and the Mount Isa Airport has been closed.

The Barclay Highway has also been closed, from north of Owen Stanley Road to Moondarra Drive.

Police are urging people within the exclusion zone to self-evacuate and to immediately attend the intersection Barclay Highway and Milne Bay Road.