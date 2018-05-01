Pructon setting up centralised workshop in Gladstone

Sam Gerrard is the Managing Director at Pructon, Gladstone.

PRUCTON's Sam Gerrard announced that his engineering firm has opened a branch in Gladstone.

"We service the mining and gas industries like Santos, Origin and Rio Tinto," he said.

"We're hoping to develop our place in this community, with the setting up of the Gladstone workshop and in time having a full management team here."

He said Gladstone was uniquely placed for his firm to work from when they considered expanding.

"I've always wanted to open up shop in Gladstone," he said.

"It's a central location for us to operate out of because our clients are in the area, so it makes good sense," he said.

Pructon is part of the Pacific Construction Group and undertakes work principally within the Mining, Oil and Gas and Power Generation industries.

Pructon specialises in:

Project Management

Shut-down planning, management and execution

Mechanical and structural steel fabrication

Machining, fitting and specialist welding

Steel construction

Fixed and mobile plant maintenance

Specialist structural concrete re-mediation

Mr Gerrard said that the company operates out of Brisbane, Darwin and NSW but is planning on making Gladstone the hub for the QLD operation.

We'll be bringing work from other states into the Gladstone community where required.

"The workshop here will fabricate projects for Sydney, and overflow jobs from our Darwin workshop."

But it was also the good working relationship Pructon has with its' clients Santos and Rio that was a major factor in opening the branch here.

"We're not breaking down too many new doors, but we are new in town so there's a bit of interest in our company and what we can offer," he said.

Pructon is located in Beckinsale Street.

For further information visit their website