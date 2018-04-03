Proud parents' perfect pigeon pair

COMPLETELY SMITTEN: Calliope couple Morgan and Andrew Bailey gave birth to son Maxwell Bailey at Gladstone Base Hospital on Monday, 2 April 2018 at 4.36am.

A CALLIOPE couple say they have the "perfect pigeon pair" after giving birth to their first son and second child early Monday morning.

Maxwell Bailey was born to mum Morgan and dad Andrew on April 2 at 4.36am.

He will join his sister, Ava, who is four-and-a-half years old, as the couple's only children.

Mrs Bailey said Ava was excited about her new brother and already had the chance to meet him.

"She just adores him," shesaid.

"It's been easier the second time around.

"He had a bit of an upset tummy but he's OK.

Maxwell has already followed in his sister's footsteps, continuing the family legacy at Gladstone Base Hospital.

"We had our daughter here in the same birthing suite, just by chance," Mr Bailey said.

"We've had a really good experience here.

"Ava needs a little brother so she's just over the moon."

The couple labelled hospital staff and nurses as "amazing".

Having lived in the Gladstone region for seven years, the pair are looking forward to raising their young family in the area.

They highlighted the strong sense of community as Calliope's most appealing characteristic.

Mr Bailey is especially looking forward to raising his son with all the region has to offer.

"I just can't wait until he gets to that age that I can get him in the boat," he said.

"We love it here, it's just the variety of stuff you've got to do when you get out and have a look around.

"You've got the reef and the creeks, which are all just lovely."

With much of the extended family living away from Gladstone, Mr Bailey's sister and brother-in-law are visiting the family to offer support during and after Maxwell's birth.