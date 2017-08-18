Proud history on display at 90th birthday

TREASURES: Branch president Pauline Dahl with documents from the 1920s and 1930s stored in the branch's archives.

AT 29 years old, Tracey Smith was by far the youngest member at the Queensland Country Womens' Association (Miriam Vale-Bororen branch) morning tea.

About 35 people gathered yesterday to celebrate the branch's 90th birthday.

"The ladies have a lot to teach,” Ms Smith said.

She has been a member of the Miriam Vale QWCA branch for 12 months.

"I enjoy it, she said.

"The ladies are always interested in your life, it's like having lots of grandmas.”

Ms Smith also "likes the craft side of things”.

She has taught herself crochet and sewing, is starting to learn quilting, and finds the CWA meetings provide a great opportunity to learn more.

Her grandmother was a member of the CWA.

"I'd like to keep it going,” she said when asked why she joined.

"I'd like my children to go to it.

"It's great to look back and see all the memorabilia and all the things the ladies used to do.”

Fay Cawthray has been a member of the Miriam Vale- Bororen branch since 1994.

Ms Cawthray said there were once 28 CWA branches in the district (an area including Gladstone, Biloela and Monto at the southern end). Now only 12 branches remain.

But the Miriam Vale branch is determined to keep the organisation going.

If they cannot, the hall will be reclaimed by the state body (QCWA) and Mrs Cawthray said this would be a loss because the hall provided an important space for community events.

"People hold meetings (here), the kids do tae kwon do ...” she said.

She said despite the CWA's dwindling numbers, the organisation still had relevance.

"There's lots of lonely people out there ... I really think (the CWA has a role) today,” she said.

"There's lots of laughter and friendship, I think that's important.”

Branch president Paula Dahl was happy with the turnout for the morning, with many former members showing up.

"I'm just pleased so many people came,” Ms Dahl said.

She said the branch had a trove of documents including meeting minutes dating back to the club's first meeting in 1957.

Several of the older documents were on display at the morning tea including a cooking calendar from 1930 with hundreds of dessert recipes including hasty pudding, apple amber, rainbow sponge and fruit flummery.

"It's nice to keep all the history for future reference,” Ms Dahl said.

Unfortunately the branch does not have the funds to take care of these historical documents, beyond storing them securely in a back room at the hall.

Ms Dahl said the QWCA still held cooking contests although the local Miriam Vale branch no longer entered.

She won one year for her orange cake.