Proud Gladstone mum's first bub

HAPPY AS: New mum Kimberley Cochrane-Jones, with baby boy Tyron Field Carroll, who was born at 3:38am on November 27. Matt Taylor GLA281117BABY

A GLADSTONE woman has become a new mother, with the birth of her first son at Gladstone Base Hospital, early Monday morning.

Introduced at 3.38am, Kimberley Cochrane-Jones says her happy and healthy boy, Tyron Field Carroll, will be raised in Gladstone with the support of her loving family.

"He is my first, and it was pretty quick for a first time,” Kimberley said.

"It was scary when they induced me, but I had the support of my mum and

my sister in there, and a great midwife.

"She (the midwife) was wonderful. She supported me through it all, helped me keep calm, and was co-operative with me.”

The proud mum added that her new baby boy had an even more proud grandma and aunty waiting for him.

"My mum's over the moon. She was crying like I was when he arrived,” Kimberley said.

"She's been up here by my side the whole time until she has to go to work.

"She's a very proud grandma.”

Baby boy Tyron Field Carroll has a proud grandma and aunty waiting at home. Matt Taylor GLA281117BABY

Kimberley said her sister was just as elated.

"I think she's still in a little bit of shock in being there in support for me, but she's over the moon as well.

"She doesn't show it as much, but you can tell, because she goes and cuddles him all the time.”

With all the excitement over the family's new introduction, Kimberley admitted she was taking small steps when it came to having more children.

"I'm just happy with the one for now, and go from there, but I'm not planning on going through the pain anytime soon.

"It's all worth it in the end, but at the moment, just one for now.”

Kimberley is looking forward to getting her new boy home as soon as possible, to settle in with the family and life in Gladstone.