Proud dad’s offending puts son in ‘jeopardy’

A man with a persistent criminal history put himself and his son in jeopardy when he was found with marijuana. Picture: iStock/Bastiaan Slabbers

A GLADSTONE man had just finished his probation order when he was located in possession of drugs.

On March 19, at 1.30pm, Lee Raymond Syphers was pulled over on Sutton St, Barney Point, where police conducted a search.

In a pat down, police found three bags of marijuana which weighed 4.5g.

Syphers denied knowing it was in his shorts but said the shorts were his and he was the only one who wore them.

Syphers, 46, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court Syphers was a persistent offender with an eight-page criminal history.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Syphers was a father of one and had raised his son alone since the child was nine.

She said Syphers had done well as a parent, as his son was achieving good grades and had been named house captain.

Ms Ditchfield said in the past Syphers’s offending had been all meth but on this instance it was a “very small” amount of marijuana.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he didn’t want to see Syphers in court for the sake of himself and his son.

“He’s put him and his young fella in great jeopardy today,” Mr Manthey said.

Syphers was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, released immediately on parole.

