Harry beams over Archie gifts

NEW dad Prince Harry has shrugged off any signs of tiredness after the arrival of baby Archie as he attended a launch for the Invictus Games in The Hague.

Indeed, just a day after showing off his "amazing" newborn son to the world, the Duke of Sussex was back at work.

But Archie was firmly on his mind with Harry, at one point, sporting an Invictus Games jacket featuring the words "I am Daddy" within the Games' logo.

The happy prince also beamed as he was given an Invictus Games onesie for his son, describing it as "amazing".

Harry beamed as he received a onesie for Archie. Picture: AP

The prince was also given a blue baby toy, apparently a rattle, from seven-year-old Daimy Gommers whose dad Paul lost a leg in a parachute accident, reports The Sun.

Harry and Meghan presented baby Archie to the world on Wednesday. Picture: Getty Images

Harry, though, was focused on helping wounded soldiers through his Invictus Games.

"Sport has the power to help people physically and psychologically," he said.

"Our mental fitness is the key, because without it we fail to operate efficiently; but with it your physical performance and potential are exponentially improved and we have witnessed this over and over again."

Harry wore an “Invictus Family: I am daddy” jacket. Picture: AP

There will be 19 countries represented at next year's games, with many competitors already in training.

Harry told would-be competitors their "resilience and determination" would draw thousands to the games, which were last held in Sydney in 2018.

"It is your resilience, your determination and your courage which draw crowds in their thousands. Leaving them feeling more inspired, moved and proud than they ever thought possible," he said.

"You have already proved - anything is possible."

Yep, should fit. Picture: Getty Images

The prince had initially been scheduled to travel to Holland on Wednesday for a two-day visit, however, it was announced last week that his trip had been shortened to just one day as 37-year-old Meghan's due date came and went.

It is understood the launch has been a longstanding engagement for Harry, who has passionately advocated for injured armed services personnel.

"Now here we are, launching the countdown to the fifth Invictus Games and I am absolutely thrilled that many more wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women will have the opportunity to continue their journey to recovery," Harry said.

Daimy Gommers, 7, gave Harry a toy for Archie. Picture: Getty Images

DAD ON DUTY

And although Harry's trip had been cut short, leading parenting expert Suzie Hayman said the new dad would find leaving his baby son and wife so soon "agonising".

She added that he would feel a "pang" to be leaving his wife and child.

It had previously been reported Harry would take two weeks paternity leave on the birth of his baby to show he was a "modern dad".

A friend of the prince said: "He doesn't need to take paternity leave because he doesn't work in the way most people do but he thinks it's a very modern dad thing to do."

A happy Harry was in good form. Picture: Getty Images

Harry had appeared every inch the doting dad at Windsor on Wednesday as he held his swaddled son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on Monday.

As Meghan put a protective arm around her "two guys", the father gushed: "Parenting is amazing.

"It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

And the bearded royal even joked his son already had a "little bit of facial hair" as he showed him off to the cameras.

Harry was greeted by Holland’s Princess Margriet at the Sportcampus Zuiderpark in The Hague. Picture: Getty Images

Meghan, who is being supported by her mum Doria Ragland, is believed to be staying with Archie at the couple's newly renovated home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The new mum, who stunned in a white trench coat dress for Archie's first public appearance, had kept a close arm around her husband and son.

She said: "It's magic. It's pretty amazing.

"I have the best two guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm."

Archie was introduced to his great-grandparents at Windsor on wednesday. Picture: Getty Images

