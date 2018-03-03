Proud Calliope business is Town Proud

CALLIOPE PROUD: Brett and Braeden Funnell with Kristen Anderson and Cherie Summerfield.

Brett and Braeden Funnell with Kristen Anderson and Cherie Summerfield. Mike Richards GLA020318TOWN

THE Village Store Calliope is Town Proud.

Owned by Cherie Summerfield and Brett Funnell, the business was expanded only six to eight months ago to incorporate takeaway fish and chips.

Driven by community demand, the owners say their decision to expand was based on growing their small business.

"People in Calliope were asking for it," Cherie said.

"We needed to expand our business because of the downturn in business over the past few years.

"It has (been successful), but the shop has died off a bit while the takeaway has fired."

Cherie said meeting the community's demand was key to establishing any business.

The family owned and operated business has been part of Calliope's community for five years.

Brett believes the Town proud campaign provides a positive way for locals to engage with it's services.

"We've become a part of this community and we do have our regular customers," he said

"It's also good to see some new faces.

"It's important for the community to support local business and this campaign is one way of achieving that.

"We're really pleased to be a part of this Town Proud campaign."

The couple are also hoping that one of their customers will win the $10,000 prize on offer to local shoppers.

"That would be awesome," Cherie said.

"We would be really happy if one of our shoppers were to win it."