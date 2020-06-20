Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Brisbane’s Correctional Centre, demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.
Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Brisbane’s Correctional Centre, demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.
Crime

Protesters rally outside prison

by Hayden Johnson
20th Jun 2020 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLACK Lives Matter protesters have descended on the Brisbane Correctional Centre at Wacol demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.

About 60 protesters met at Wacol Station this morning before driving 500 metres to the boundary of the nearby prison.

Dozens of Black Lives Matters protesters have gathered outside a Brisbane prison. Picture: Hayden Johnson
Dozens of Black Lives Matters protesters have gathered outside a Brisbane prison. Picture: Hayden Johnson

Queensland Police officers are flanking the protesters, outside the prison who are chanting "stop black deaths in custody".

"We're here for you my brothers, stay strong," the protesters are shouting.

"No racist police."

Banging inside the correctional centre suggests the prisoners can hear the chant.

More to come.

Originally published as Protesters rally outside Brisbane prison

black lives matter protest prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News The decision to close down the print edition of so many papers has upset many in our community – and we understand that. So we've come up with two great offers.

        Uni reforms remove study barriers for Gladstone students

        premium_icon Uni reforms remove study barriers for Gladstone students

        News Central Queensland University has welcomed reforms to the sector which will see...

        • 20th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
        Flower petals for the lady wren

        premium_icon Flower petals for the lady wren

        News BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: The best place to see these beauties is at Police Creek and Canoe...

        FLASHBACK: Natural disasters that caused chaos

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Natural disasters that caused chaos

        News The Observer is looking back on stories that shaped our city, including floods...