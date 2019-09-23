Protesters call for Kyle to be sacked

Protesters call for Kyle Sandilands to be sacked over his Virgin Mary comments. Picture: Supplied

Protesters gathered outside KIIS FM studios in Sydney this morning to call for controversial radio host Kyle Sandilands to be sacked.

The protests came after Sandilands' offensive comments about the Virgin Mary angered Christian and Muslim groups during the Kyle and Jackie O Show last Thursday.

He has since apologised but protesters have today called for him to be fired and questioned why former rugby star Israel Folau was sacked for his offensive comments but the radio host was going unpunished.

"We live in a country that has double standards because in the commercial code of conduct, in clause 214, it states a radio station cannot offend, discriminate against religion, sex, gender," protest leader Georgie Clark said outside the KIIS FM Ryde headquarters.

"Israel Folau … Rugby Australia had the same code of conduct and he got sacked for quoting something that he didn't even write."

Protesters outside KIIS FM have called for Kyle Sandilands to be sacked. Picture: John Grainger

Protesters held a peaceful rally outside the studios while Kyle and Jackie O were on holidays. Picture: John Grainger

Speaking to the protesters from Christian and Muslim groups, Mr Clark claimed Sandilands discriminated against both religions.

"He discriminated and said things from his own heart. He called us dumb, he called us stupid, he called Muslims and Christians who believe in the Virgin Mary liars," he said.

"What is the difference between offending a homosexual or a thief or a liar or an adulterator like Israel Folau did. But when it comes to religion, they just want to sweep us under the carpet."

Folau was sacked in April this year for sharing a photo on his Instagram page that said: "Hell awaits drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolaters."

He has launched a multimillion-dollar unfair dismissal case against his former employer Rugby Australia that will go to trial in February next year.

Israel Folau was sacked for posting a photo on Instagram that said homosexuals would go to hell. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Mr Clark finished his speech by saying religious groups were not going to stand for this type of discrimination anymore.

Those who gathered outside the station this morning said they were conducting a peaceful protest and also repeatedly recited the Hail Mary prayer.

Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson weren't in the building at the time of the protest as they are taking time off.

Most breakfast shows in the industry give their hosts a week off during the non-ratings period, with the Kyle and Jackie O Show back on September 30.

Sandilands' comments were made during a radio segment last Thursday, with a video of the remarks being posted on the KIIS FM Instagram account.

The controversial radio host described the Virgin Mary as a liar, saying she was probably impregnated "behind the camel shed".

Sandilands has apologised for the comments. Picture: KIIS FM

"I thought Mary was his (Jesus') girlfriend but apparently it was the mother," he said.

"And the mother lied obviously and told everyone, 'Nah I got pregnant by a magical ghost'. Bulls**t."

He then called anyone who believed in the Bible story "dumb".

"You might believe everything that was written down 2000 years ago to be absolutely accurate. Good on you, you're dumb," he said.

Christian and Muslim groups flooded the radio station with complaints and demanded an apology. The video of the segment was promptly removed from the station's social media.

"I'm sorry if I offended anyone with my comments," Sandilands told The Daily Telegraph on Friday.

"Everyone is entitled to their own religious beliefs, and I'm fully supportive of that right."

Sydney man Charlie Bakhos, who manages the Christian Lives Matter group on Facebook, posted a video from Lebanon condemning Sandilands for his comments.

"You offended Christians, Muslims, people of faith. You called the mother of our lord, Jesus Christ, names. You accused her of having sex," he said.

"You offended many, many people today, and we're not going to let this go."