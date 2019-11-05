Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Claims of robbery as Vow and Declare wins

5th Nov 2019 3:03 PM

There were claims of a robbery at the Melbourne Cup after Vow and Declare saluted in a thrilling finish.

Jockey Craig Williams finally won the biggest race in Australia at his 15th attempt, fighting back late to hand victory to trainer Danny O'Brien.

But interference from Master of Reality, which prevented late-charging Il Paradiso from challenging Vow and Declare for the lead, drew an official protest from race stewards which was upheld.

Il Paradiso was promoted from fourth to second, swapping places with Master Of Reality. Prince of Arran finished third.

Master of Reality looked set to give jockey Frankie Dettori his first win but in a desperate finish involving four horses, Vow And Declare took an inside run and put his head down when it counted to win in a photo finish.

Il Paradiso attempted to move between the two leaders but saw his opening disappear as Master of Reality cut across his path.

More Stories

melbourne cup 2019 protest seniors-news vow and declare

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Celebrate cultural diversity with WIN

        premium_icon Celebrate cultural diversity with WIN

        News Community invited to celebrate world cultures through art, dance and food.

        • 5th Nov 2019 3:30 PM
        Mayor accepts 5000 signatures for rate freeze

        premium_icon Mayor accepts 5000 signatures for rate freeze

        Council News A PETITION seeking a five year freeze on rates and a reduction was handed to...

        • 5th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        • 1 sweetlip
        Warm week ahead

        premium_icon Warm week ahead

        News Temperatures expected to hit mid-thirties throughout the week.

        Grants for innovative farmers

        premium_icon Grants for innovative farmers

        News Up $50,000 in grants is up for grabs for farmers in Flynn