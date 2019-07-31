Protest group takes on multinational with rap song

ACTIVISM: Protestor Jenny Fitzgibbon speaks to a crowd in front of GHD's Sunshine Coast office.

DOZENS of activist, young and old, have attempted to convince a multinational company to end their relationship with Adani through a "colourful" protest which included a rap song about plastic bags.

The #StopAdani Sunshine Coast group gathered outside the Birtinya office of GHD yesterday with Nanook, a life size polar bear.

Protestor Jenny Fitzgibbon addressed the crowd with a rap about plastic and a song about polar bears.

She then led the group into a chant: "Coal is dead GHD. Be the change you want to see".

Similar protests were held from Townsville to Hobart as part of the group's National Week of Action.

A GHD spokesman declined to comment.

"We are calling on GHD to pull out of Adani's dirty coal mine and stand with the two-thirds of Australians who oppose this project," #StopAdani spokesman David Bowling said.