Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A protester locked to a drill rig at Adani's Carmichael mine site.
A protester locked to a drill rig at Adani's Carmichael mine site. Frontline Action on Coal
Environment

PROTEST: Anti-coal activists fight Premier's lock-on laws

Melanie Whiting
by
21st Aug 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ANTI-COAL activist has locked himself to machinery at Adani's Carmichael mine site this morning in protest over the State Government's crackdown on lock-on devices.

The protester locked to a drill rig using a 'dragon sleeve' device is reported to be Emu Park-based father John Williams.

A Frontline Action on Coal spokesperson said the use of lock-on devices had a "long and vital history of driving positive social change in Australia".

"If Premier Palaszczuk and Resources Council CEO Ian (Macfarlane) are concerned about safety, they should consider the health impacts of continued inaction in the face of climate emergency," the spokesperson said.

Police are on the way to the site and may be forced to use an angle grinder to remove the device.

An Adani spokesperson said it supported the State Government's move to outlaw the devices.

"People are free to express their opinions but this is not a safe, peaceful or legal way to express them," the Adani spokesperson said.

Under tough new laws proposed by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday, protesters who use the lock-on devices face up to two years in prison or a maximum $6527 fine.

activists adani annastacia palaszcuk carmichael mine project frontline action on coal
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Man blacks out after cocktail, gets naked at CBD

    premium_icon Man blacks out after cocktail, gets naked at CBD

    News A MAN who ran around Gladstone CBD stark naked with his hands in the air has been court-ordered to be on good behaviour for the next three months.

    Council locks in 30-year lease for iconic Gladstone club

    premium_icon Council locks in 30-year lease for iconic Gladstone club

    News Bowls club exploring future options with long-term lease secured.

    DIVE IN: The luxurious Gladstone island open for business

    premium_icon DIVE IN: The luxurious Gladstone island open for business

    News When you can book your holiday at the new island open for business.

    Inside the Gladstone home that's 'like you'd see on telly'

    premium_icon Inside the Gladstone home that's 'like you'd see on telly'

    News Find out how you can buy a unique, sophisticated home.

    • 21st Aug 2019 11:00 AM