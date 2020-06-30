Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A magistrate has sympathised to a Gladstone man who was just trying to help his daughter out.
A magistrate has sympathised to a Gladstone man who was just trying to help his daughter out.
Crime

Protective parent in court after going to daughter’s rescue

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE father who was just trying to help his daughter has found himself in front of a judge on Monday.

Rodney John Jordan pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to public nuisance and wilful damage.

The court was told he had damaged a door handle worth $85 but Jordan insisted there was good reason behind it.

He told the court his daughter wasn’t being let out of her boyfriend’s house and called him up crying.

“I attended, slammed on the door, told them they want to let my daughter out,” Jordan said.

He told the court his daughter managed to get out the back door and the family had since left the Gladstone area.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey sympathised with Jordan trying to help his daughter.

Jordan was not further punished and ordered to pay the $85 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court public nuisance wilful damage
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man airlifted to Brisbane after fall from tree in CQ town

        premium_icon Man airlifted to Brisbane after fall from tree in CQ town

        News The man in his 50s was “in a critical condition suffering significant head injuries.”

        • 30th Jun 2020 2:54 PM
        Bike frenzy hits Gladstone as store sells 150+

        premium_icon Bike frenzy hits Gladstone as store sells 150+

        Business “We sold more than 150 bikes in six weeks and we’ve never been so busy before.”

        • 30th Jun 2020 1:31 PM
        $7.8M lifeline for CQ oil recycling facility saves 32 jobs

        premium_icon $7.8M lifeline for CQ oil recycling facility saves 32 jobs

        News “This funding will be able to retain 32 permanent jobs.”

        Your questions about the new Observer format answered

        Your questions about the new Observer format answered

        Information GOT questions about the new Observer format? We’re here to help.