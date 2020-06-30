Protective parent in court after going to daughter’s rescue

A magistrate has sympathised to a Gladstone man who was just trying to help his daughter out.

A GLADSTONE father who was just trying to help his daughter has found himself in front of a judge on Monday.

Rodney John Jordan pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to public nuisance and wilful damage.

The court was told he had damaged a door handle worth $85 but Jordan insisted there was good reason behind it.

He told the court his daughter wasn’t being let out of her boyfriend’s house and called him up crying.

“I attended, slammed on the door, told them they want to let my daughter out,” Jordan said.

He told the court his daughter managed to get out the back door and the family had since left the Gladstone area.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey sympathised with Jordan trying to help his daughter.

Jordan was not further punished and ordered to pay the $85 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.