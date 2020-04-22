Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Don’t be tempted to shake hands with potential buyers.
Don’t be tempted to shake hands with potential buyers.
Motoring

Protection is key when selling your car during crisis column

Carri Lucas , RACQ Technical Advisor
22nd Apr 2020 7:00 AM

Selling a car can be a daunting process at the best of times, but during the current crisis, it’s more important than ever to take the appropriate safety precautions.

Don’t be tempted to shake hands with potential buyers, a warm hello and a smile from a safe distance is sufficient these days. Put items like keys and documents down in a central area to avoid transferring anything hand-to-hand.

Disinfect the car before and in-between potential buyers and if you’re feeling unwell, consider deferring the sale or if unavoidable ask a healthy family member or friend to step in.

Illness isn’t the only thing you need to protect yourself from, also be on guard for scammers. Stay up to date on current scams via the Scamwatch website and trust your gut if something doesn’t seem right or is too good to be true. You can also contact the RACQ Motoring Advice team before committing to anything and signing on the dotted line.

By taking these steps to protect yourself and potential buyers, you can get through the process of selling the car whilst reducing the virus spread.

motoring motoring advice racq selling car
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region's $200m tourism industry 'safe' from Virgin collapse

        premium_icon Region's $200m tourism industry 'safe' from Virgin collapse

        News Coronavirus to be more damaging to Gladstone tourism than airline going into voluntary administration.

        Smashed letterbox and windscreen end with $1.3k bill

        premium_icon Smashed letterbox and windscreen end with $1.3k bill

        Crime “I went around there when I probably shouldn’t have and done that"

        Food bank staff ‘speechless’ after anonymous donation

        premium_icon Food bank staff ‘speechless’ after anonymous donation

        News AN ANONYMOUS donation has left food bank staff speechless and helped feed some of...

        Licence confusion ends with no licence at all

        premium_icon Licence confusion ends with no licence at all

        Crime The Boyne Island man didn’t know which state his licence should have been from.