PROST!: Gladstone goes German

GUTEN TAG: Sarah Smith, Fay Holzheimer, Debbie Dougan, Natasha Holzheimer and Monique Ward at Gladstone Oktoberfest, held at Yaralla Sports Club.

GUTEN TAG: Sarah Smith, Fay Holzheimer, Debbie Dougan, Natasha Holzheimer and Monique Ward at Gladstone Oktoberfest, held at Yaralla Sports Club.

GLADSTONE got into the Oktoberfest spirit on Saturday with hundreds donning dirndl dresses and lederhosen.

The annual Rotary Club of Gladstone Port Curtis Oktoberfest was held on Saturday at the Gladstone Events Centre at Yaralla Sports Club.

Ian Smith, Shane Holzheimer, Matt Miller and Shane Dougan at Oktoberfest at Yaralla Sports Club.

The first 200 people to arrive were given a free Oktoberfest stein.

The room was filled with decorations including bavaria flags and checkered table settings.

The crowd enjoyed the lawn games including connect four, yahtzee, jenga and quoits.

Special Ge–rman brewed beer was bought in for the occasion accompanied with a selection of traditional Oktoberfest food.

Angus Aylmer, Jenna Aylmer, Mary Carlyon, Kylie Devney, Cecilia Grundy, Grant Jeffery and Nico Lee at Gladstone Oktoberfest, held at Yaralla Sports Club.

MCing the event was Nick and Haydo from Hit Central Queensland.

There was also entertainment by the oompah band.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Project We Care — a suicide awareness training provider from Gladstone.