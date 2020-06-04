Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service.
Crime

Proserpine man ‘attempted to ignite gas cylinder, fuel tank’

Jordan Gilliland
4th Jun 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Proserpine man has been charged with seriously assaulting a police officer after he threatened to ignite gas cylinders and fuel drums.

A police spokesman said police attended a Proserpine residence about 8pm on May 31 where a 54-year-old man was allegedly making threats.

The man then allegedly attempted to set alight a gas cylinder and three fuel drums and had to be restrained by police.

He was charged with serious assault on a police officer and will face Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

 

ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT WITH PIPE

About 11.15pm on May 29 a Proserpine man, 39, was allegedly located in possession of a glass pipe.

Police said the pipe had been used to smoke methamphetamine.

The man will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

alleged drug offences proserpine crime proserpine police whitsunday crimes
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Campers rejoice: Mayor provides COVID-19 update

        premium_icon Campers rejoice: Mayor provides COVID-19 update

        News Mayor Matt Burnett has provided a COVID-19 update, which will excite camping, art and exercise enthusiasts.

        • 4th Jun 2020 4:52 PM
        ‘No days off to go fishing’:HomeBuilder to keep tradies busy

        premium_icon ‘No days off to go fishing’:HomeBuilder to keep tradies busy

        News The scheme gives eligible owner-occupiers grants of $25,000 to build

        Life’s a beach: Expressions sought for prime tourist site

        premium_icon Life’s a beach: Expressions sought for prime tourist site

        News The Estate includes approval for 42 holiday villas.

        REVEALED: Reopening date for Art Gallery and Museum

        premium_icon REVEALED: Reopening date for Art Gallery and Museum

        Art & Theatre There’s still a chance to see the exhibit which was on display before the GRAGM...