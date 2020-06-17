Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chloe Victoria Smith will still be allowed to speak to her co-accused and the father of her child after prosecutors applied for bail conditions to be revoked
Chloe Victoria Smith will still be allowed to speak to her co-accused and the father of her child after prosecutors applied for bail conditions to be revoked
Crime

Prosecutors apply for change in beautician’s bail

Steph Allen
17th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BEAUTICIAN accused of drug trafficking has been told her bail conditions will remain the same after prosecutors applied to have her condition revoked.

On June 11, Brisbane Supreme Court gave Chloe Victoria Smith permission to talk to her partner, Reece William Luscombe, who the court herad is behind bars on remand after being charged with trafficking.

More Stories:

Beautician given OK to contact co-accused bike drugs partner

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

FATAL DECISION: A difference between life and death

Smith, along with Jack Michael Thomas, both 26, were charged with allegedly drug trafficking in the Mackay region, with alleged ties to the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

The prosecutor's application to revoke the bail condition, which ruled Smith could contact the father of her child, was refused.

Luscombe is also accused of being involved in the same drug ring.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

chloe victoria smith mackay courts mackay crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics see an increase in mental health issues

        premium_icon Paramedics see an increase in mental health issues

        News Queensland Ambulance Service has seen a rise of 20 per cent in call-outs to mental health episodes since 2019.

        • 17th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Excitement as Gladstone heads back to market

        premium_icon Excitement as Gladstone heads back to market

        News The Rotary Charity Markets were cancelled during COVID-19 and their return is cause...

        • 17th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Man charged with armed robbery of bottle-o found not guilty

        premium_icon Man charged with armed robbery of bottle-o found not guilty

        News A key witness was deemed unreliable after he couldn’t remember how he got to the...

        • 17th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Council defers environmental agreement signing

        premium_icon Council defers environmental agreement signing

        News Gladstone Regional Council voted against signing a Statement of Commitment that...