Proposed mega expansion for Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal

The owner of Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal has flagged a proposed mega expansion of the facility within the Port of Hay Point.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Management Pty Ltd has submitted a referall under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 to increase terminal capacity from the currently approved 89 million tonnes per annum to 99.1.

The purpose of the referral process is to determine whether or not a proposed action will need formal assessment and approval under the act.

Documents filed with the federal Environment Department say the proposed development would be an “incremental expansion” involving works associated with the construction of additional operational infrastructure within the existing, licensed and continuing operational terminal footprint.

It would also involve vegetation removal, civil construction work, placement of soil material and the construction of administrative buildings on part of the adjoining property.

Sprott Planning and Environment was engaged to prepare an ecological constraints

analysis report for the proposed expansion project.

The report concluded there were no threatened ecological communities, flora or fauna identified in the project area.

The terminal owner currently leases the operational site from the State of Queensland.

About 80 per cent of Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal’s exports are metallurgical coal and it serves 17 mines in the Bowen Basin.

