Proposed CQ mine expansion subject to 10 day hearing

MINING: Aerial View of Cement Australia, Gladstone with Curtis Island in the background. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

MINING: Aerial View of Cement Australia, Gladstone with Curtis Island in the background. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

A TWO week hearing has commenced in Gladstone into the expansion of the East End mine by Cement Australia.

The expansion of the mine as well as the draft environmental plan are actively objected to by the East End Mine Action Group Inc and a number of non-active objectors including Gladstone Regional Council.

Throughout the two weeks parties will put forward experts in various fields including geology and hydrology to be cross-examined after giving pre-written evidence.

READ MORE: REVEALED: New $200k lookout proposed

READ MORE: Swerving on the highway gives drink driver away

The proceedings in the Land Court of Queensland in Gladstone started on Monday with an inspection of the mine site followed by opening statements on Tuesday.

In his opening statements Cement Australia counsel Declan Kelly told the court it should not entertain the objection to the expansion, stating the objections were all “legacy issues.”

He said the court should focus on the proposed expansion as opposed to the East End mine in it’s entirety.

Agent for EEMAG Alec Lucke told the court the party was mindful the hearing was for objections to the new lease however the past events were “inseparable” from the science.

Mr Lucke claimed Cement Australia had been purposefully withholding important information and used inappropriate science to understate the environmental impacts of the mine expansion.

“We’re saying the science is flawed,” Mr Lucke said.

Counsel for the Department of Environment and science Kasey McAuliffe-Lake agreed with Cement Australia that only matters regarding the mine expansion were relevant to the hearing.

She told the court the draft environmental authority had been subject to lengthy review and consultation and believed there was no need for changes.

The matter continues today.