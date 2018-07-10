Proposed beef processing facility reaches comment period

POTENTIAL: An artist's impression of the facility in Gladstone.

POTENTIAL: An artist's impression of the facility in Gladstone. Asia Pacific Agri-Corp

A PLANNED "state of the art" livestock facility and renewable energy project near Mount Larcom has reached the next stage.

The Coordinator General is seeking community feedback on Asia Pacific Agri-Corp's Euroa Livestock Export and Processing Facility proposal.

The abattoir would process 600-1800 head of cattle a day with the capacity to expand.

It would create about 380 jobs during construction and 335 jobs once built.

The company has applied for approval for a high-impact industry and renewable energy facility within the Gladstone State Development Area.

It's hoped the plant will be powered by renewable energy, including solar and hydrogen, generated on site.

The plant would be at 1051-1261 Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd.

For more information visit haveyoursay.dsd.qld .gov.au and if you want to make a submission, it must be in by July 31.