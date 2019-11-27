Menu
HOT PROPERTY: The property 1146 Calliope River Road, West Stowe is up for sale and will go under the hammer in December.
News

Property with two houses, seven bedrooms set to be auctioned

Sarah Barnham
27th Nov 2019 12:44 PM
A WEST Stowe property with two separate houses, seven bedrooms and three bathrooms will go under the hammer next month.

The property at 1146 Calliope River Rd was listed for sale last week and will be open for inspections this weekend.

The property is expected to draw crowds at the auction on December 21 due to its unique layout featuring two houses on the same block.

The property has been described as perfect for a family with a teenager who is looking to move out of home or people with elderly parents.

The main house features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, living and dining areas, a double garage, a brick fireplace and a bar and games room.

It also opens onto an in-ground pool and a Bali hut with a tiled undercover entertaining area.

“The formal lounge is impressive to say the least with its high ceiling, octagonal shape, open brick fireplace and view onto the veranda,” the listing states.

The master bedroom ensuite features a double shower and vanity with stone benchtops.

The second house, 100m from the main house, features a large open-plan kitchen, three bedrooms, a two-way bathroom and a three bay shed.

Inspection of the open home will start at 1.45pm on Saturday.

The auction on December 21 will start at 1pm.

Contact Graham Bailey at 0458723282 or Linda Bailey at 0447606112 for details.

