PROPERTY: Rare Queenslander gem up for auction

FOR AUCTION: This large Queenslander home at 51 Off Lane is up for auction next Tuesday.

FOR AUCTION: This large Queenslander home at 51 Off Lane is up for auction next Tuesday. LJ Hooker Gladstone

A RARE Queenslander is up for auction next Tuesday.

The former homestead at 51 Off Lane was formerly a bed and breakfast.

LJ Hooker agent Steven James said there were not many similar properties in the region.

"The biggest attraction for most people is the size and style of the property," Mr James said.

"It's an unusual property for Gladstone."

It has five bedrooms, four with ensuites.

It also has a country-style, gourmet kitchen with large living and dining areas, making the property perfect for entertaining.

On the outside, the property has large front and back decks with ample room for relaxing in a gentle breeze.

Mr James said the property would be perfect for two types of buyers.

"The ideal buyer would be someone who would run it in that vein (as a B&B)," he said.

However, Mr James said large families with teenagers and blended families had also expressed interest.

The property was sold in May 1998 for $92,500 and in September 2011 for $925,000.

Mr James said he believed the property would sell for much less than the 2011 value but couldn't disclose an exact price due to legislation.

The auction will start at 5.30pm on January 22 at the property location.

See more properties for sale in our real estate guide inside Saturday's edition of The Observer.