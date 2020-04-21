Property market ‘well placed’ to avoid value drop

Gladstone REIQ chairwoman Alicia Williams says buyers are starting to return to the market.

A LACK of confidence and uncertainty due to coronavirus is expected to slow the region’s property market, but experts say it’s well placed to avoid large value drops.

Property research site Hotspotting.com.au founder Terry Ryder said analysts, including those of major banks and CoreLogic, were suggesting some markets would take a 5-10 per cent hit in the short term.

However, Mr Ryder expected regional Australia, including Gladstone, to be less impacted than the big cities.

“Gladstone is going to be fairly well insulated, as well as some other regional areas,” he said.

The region’s strong resource economy is expected to help reduce COVID-19 impacts on property values.

Gladstone REIQ chairwoman Alicia Williams said the local market tended to go against the grain compared to other areas during significant events.

“Because we have a lot of resource and commodity influence into our property market and our market in general, it means that we seem to be hedged or in a better position than others to deal with that,” Ms Williams said.

“Unlike somewhere such as Cairns where it’s a top-heavy tourism industry – they’re going to feel the impact more than Gladstone.”

Ms Williams said Gladstone was in a good position to see out the virus with limited impact on the property market, but reminded people it was still connected with other markets and the broader economy.

“I do think our property market will slow for a little period of time and that’s largely due to a lack of confidence and uncertainty in our market,” she said.

“The other thing to be mindful of is our property market has already gone through a fairly significant correction period and is in a recovery phase.”

A recent Herron Todd White residential report said Gladstone was a rising market after years of bottom-of-the-market values, with vacancy rates at 2 per cent.

Mr Ryder said this was “a solid thing to have”.

“One of the things Gladstone has in its favour is coming into this period, the market was starting to rise and it was quite strong,” he said.

“Gladstone has got an economy that’s well placed to withstand the worst of this and I wouldn’t expect property prices to drop at all.”

Mr Ryder said job losses could mean fewer buyers, but that didn’t mean values would fall.

“The market is going to take a bit of a pause, there’s not going to be as many transactions as normal because of the times we’re in and the restrictions that are in place, but that doesn’t mean values are going to fall,” he said.

Ms Williams said in the last two weeks, she was starting to see buyers come back to the market after an initial drop in numbers.

“They’re finding a new normal and they’re finding confidence,” she said.

“If they have a stable job, they’re still meeting banking criteria and they’ve clearly identified why they’re buying so for them, it’s an easy decision.”