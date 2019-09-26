Property investors look to Gladstone

CHANGES: Investors are starting to once again look to the Gladstone real estate market.

THE tables are starting to turn in Gladstone’s real estate market as owner-occupier buyers start to once again come up against investors.

That’s according to Gladstone Elders real estate agent Luke Watts, who said housing prices were starting to bounce back hard.

“There are still far more occupier buyers in the market at present than investors and it’s been this way for quite a few years,” Mr Watts said.

“However, this is without a doubt starting to shift with far more investors starting to commit.”

He said in the past there had been upwards of 95 per cent of buyer inquiry and purchasing come from occupiers, whether it was those looking to upgrade, downgrade, move to town or buy their first home.

Now it was closer to 70-80 per cent.

Mr Watts said right after the end of financial year and leading into Christmas there tended to be a notable influx of properties on the market.

“(This) is probably a good thing because I strongly believe we’re in for a very busy October-November period,” he said.

“You will notice though that there will be fewer and fewer properties in the sub-$200,000 mark for houses as Gladstone’s property market continues to improve.

“Anything listed under $200,000 sells within days generally and with high competition and almost always multiple offers.

“This is pushing buyers up into the next price bracket between $200,000 to $250,000, of which there is less and less available as the weeks go by.”

His advice to both investors and owner-occupiers is to get in quick.

“Make no mistake, the time for bargain buying is running out fast,” he said.

“Rents are on the rise, vacancy rates are at a record low.

“Elders Real Estate vacancy rates sit under 1.1 per cent, the sub-$200,000 market has all but dried up and the investors are back in town.

“You will be competing with other buyers in multiple-offer situations and need to be quick to act. If you find something you like, don’t hesitate.”