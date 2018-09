Property guide: Here's where to find Saturday open homes

FROM Boyne Island mega mansions to stylish units right in the centre of town - there is a mix of Gladstone properties on the menu this weekend to whet the appetite of every buyer.

Property enthusiasts and curious buyers will be able to take a peek inside with 27 properties opening their doors today.

On Sunday eight homes will open from 9am onwards.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Unit 3/104 Central Lane

Open 9am - 9.30am, Gladtsone RE

14/1 Cavella Drive, Glen Eden

Open 10am - 10.30am, Gladstone RE

51 Squire St, Toolooa

Open 10.00am - 10.30am, Ray White Gladstone

6 Chauvel Court, Boyne Island

Open 10.15am - 10.45am, PRD Tannum

30 Hansen Crescent, Clinton

Open 12 noon - 12.30pm, LOCATIONS Estate Agents

6 Thornbill Street, New Auckland

Open 10am - 10.30am, LCOATIONS Estate Agents

62 Gretel Drive, Clinton

Open 10.30am - 11am, Elders Gladstone

32 Col brown Ave, Clinton

Open 11am - 11.30am, RE/MAX Energy

4 Watson Close, South Gladstone

Open 11am - 11.30am, RE/MAX Gold

35 Mars Crescent, Telina

Open 11am - 11.30am, LJ Hooker Gladstone

9 Dame Pattie Ave, Clinton

Open 11am - 11.30am, Elders Gladstone

13 Sanctuary Place, South Gladstone

Open 11am - 11.30am, Raine and Horne Gladstone

21 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden

Open 12 noon - 12.30pm, LJ Hooker Gladstone

72 Booth Ave, Tannum Sands

Open 12.30pm - 1pm, RE/MAX Energy

222 Goondoon St, South Gladstone

Open 12.30pm - 1pm, LJ Hooker Gladstone

4 School St, Tannum Sands

Open 1.15pm - 1.45pm, LJ Hooker Gladstone

15 Gino Court, Burua

Open 2.15 - 2.45pm, LOCATIONS Estate Agents

5 Jacinta Court, Tannum Sands

Open 11am - 11.30am, LJH Boune/Tannum

10 Boundary Rd, Beecher

Open 11am - 12 noon, Ray White Gladstone

44 Booth Ave, Tannum Sands

Open 11am - 11.30am, PRD Tannum

9 Gwen St, Tannum Sands

Open 11.30am - 12 noon, LJH Boyne/Tannum

1 Caitlin Court, Boyne Island

Open 12 noon - 12.30pm, LJH Boyne/Tannum

83 Tarcoola Drive, Boyne Island

Open 1pm - 1.30pm, LJH Boyne/Tannum

14 Potter St, Clinton

Open 9am - 9.30am, Elders Gladstone

83 Whyte Cres, Agnes Water

Open 12 noon - 12.30pm, Ray White Gladstone

8 Orana Ave, Boyne Island

Open 12.30pm - 1pm, ER/MAX Energy

24 Waratah St, Kin Kora

Open 1.30pm - 2pm, Ray White Gladstone