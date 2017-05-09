Property frenzy as bargain hunters snap up Gladstone homes

MORE Gladstone region homes have sold in the past three months than what was sold in the second half of 2016, according to two real estate agents.

It's a trend both LJ Hooker Boyne Tannum and Ray White Gladstone have experienced as the region's property market starts to show signs of recovery from the mining downturn.

Key reports from leading property analysts and companies have revealed Gladstone is seeing signs of improvement, with both vacancy rates and the number of days houses are on the market dropping.

Property valuers Herron Todd White's May property report said confidence was returning to the Gladstone region.

It found signs of "moving forward" including better vacancy rates and more houses selling.

"The market has seen a changing of the guard in the past few months with increased confidence surrounding the economy and jobs," it said.

"Value levels for all property types are the lowest they have been in over a decade and this has resulted in significantly increased activity," the report says.

Meanwhile REIQ reported Gladstone was a "star performer" in its March vacancy rate report.

Gladstone's vacancy rate has dropped to its lowest since June 2015 at 6.4%.

LJ Hooker Boyne Tannum licensee and REIQ Gladstone zone chairman Vicki Brown said tightening vacancy rates meant landlords were securing the rents advertised.

She said there was a "substantial" increase in homes being sold in the first three months of 2017.

Ms Brown said residents are beginning to realise prices are at the bottom of the market.

"You can see we're heading towards a more balanced market," she said.

"It's certainly improving and I think it's going to continue to improve because we are seeing more people come into town because of the rental prices."

"We're also finding, because the sale prices are so low that tenants are buying the homes they rent," she said.

But she's not cracking the champagne just yet, with prices still at the bottom of the cycle.

With no shovel-ready projects for the Gladstone region, Ms Brown said investors still aren't arriving in droves for the cheap property.

"It should be a great area for investors but they just aren't coming here," she said.

"If you can afford to hang in there it is a great time to buy.

"We don't need big industry, we just need a little bit more faith."