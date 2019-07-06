Property forcibly sold to recoup Gladstone council rates

A PROPERTY has been forcibly sold by the Gladstone Regional Council due to unpaid rates and followed warnings issued in February.

With more than $900,000 in outstanding rates from the owners of 67 properties, the council issued warnings that if rates were not paid within three months there would be consequences.

The amounts owed ranged from $4000 to the highest of $113,568 for owners of a Goondoon St property.

A notice in the Queensland Government Gazette in May stated the council sold an Agnes St property in South Gladstone due to outstanding rates.

The property owners owed $10,137.96 in rates and charges.

Acting mayor Chris Trevor said there were other properties under investigation.

He said some properties had been removed from the sale process after the council received payment in full of rates and charges owing.

"If community members are facing financial hardship, please contact council for assistance,” Cr Trevor said.

"The earlier you contact council, the quicker alternative options, such as a payment plan, can be discussed.”

The council is required to issue a notice of intention to property owners to give them a final opportunity to pay overdue rates or charges.

Agnes Water was the suburb with the most homes at risk of being forcibly sold, with eight properties on the list released in February.

Calliope and Tannum Sands both have five and Gladstone central, West Gladstone, Clinton and Telina all have four properties at risk.