‘Property clock’ is ticking in Gladstone

Owner of RE/MAX Gold Gladstone Shane McLeod is celebrating 17 years as a real estate agent in Gladstone.

MAKING a spring change shouldn’t be confined to September according to RE/MAX Gold Gladstone owner/manager Shane McLeod.

But if you’re thinking of delving into the Gladstone market you best get in soon as the time for bargains is ticking away.

The born and bred Gladstonite with over 17 years’ experience believed the local market would remain steady for the short term.

“We’ve seen it bottom and are definitely in recovery mode now and that’s been backed up by the data and our valuers are certainly pointing us in that direction,” Mr McLeod said.

Mr McLeod used the “property clock” analogy to describe where the Gladstone market was at.

“I liked to look at the property clock scenario and we are sitting somewhere between 8 to 9 o’clock,” he said.

“The property market moves in cycles and the property clock is probably the best way to explain it.

“You look at 12 o’clock as your peak of market, working its way around to 3 o’clock in its decline, 6 o’clock is the bottom and we’re on the other side of it starting that road to recovery. I think if people have been waiting for the bottom to come they’ve missed it — we’ve certainly started that march upwards now.”

He said he likes working with first-home buyers.

“They’ve been pretty preveliant all year with pricing the lowest it’s ever been,” he said.

Although he doesn’t necessarily subscribe to the spring selling way of thinking.

“There’s buyers in all seasons I’ve found. I think a lot of people buy into the hype of spring selling season but it just happens to be coming into the end of the year which is naturally one of the busier times where people like to get into homes,” Mr McLeod said.