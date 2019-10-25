Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
96 Philip St is for sale for $495k and includes 5 units
96 Philip St is for sale for $495k and includes 5 units
News

Property an ‘amazing opportunity’ for investors

SAM REYNOLDS, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S been on the market less than a week but a unit complex at 96 Philip St has already had a lot of interest.

Elders Real Estate property sales consultant Luke Watts said he’s already received over 30 direct inquiries.

Mr Watts said unit blocks were a hot item.

“We don’t anticipate it being on the market for very long at all,” Mr Watts said.

The complex consists of five units, each with a lock-up garage and access to a communal yard area.

Mr Watts said the property would best fit someone looking to take advantage of “the low property prices in a recovering and growing market”.

He said due to the design of the units, an owner may choose to live in the three-bedroom unit and rent out the remaining four two-bedroom units. Major drawcards for the property include its convenient Sun Valley location and no body corporate fees.

“Buying the whole complex means (the buyer) has 100 per cent control over what happens and when,” Mr Watts said.

The complex is on the market for $495,000.

Find your next home in tomorrow’s Real Estate guide inside The Observer.

investors propertymarket realestate
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    A PopCon wonderland and it’s happening in Gladstone

    premium_icon A PopCon wonderland and it’s happening in Gladstone

    News Star Wars, dinosaurs and Lego — there’s plenty on offer at Gladstone PopCon 2019.

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    BSL exploring options amid ‘tough’ times

    premium_icon BSL exploring options amid ‘tough’ times

    News Tough conditions faced by aluminium industry.

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

    premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are eight options.

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Meditative power of art

    premium_icon Meditative power of art

    News Cancer hasn’t stopped these two women from exploring their passions.