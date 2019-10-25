Property an ‘amazing opportunity’ for investors

96 Philip St is for sale for $495k and includes 5 units

IT’S been on the market less than a week but a unit complex at 96 Philip St has already had a lot of interest.

Elders Real Estate property sales consultant Luke Watts said he’s already received over 30 direct inquiries.

Mr Watts said unit blocks were a hot item.

“We don’t anticipate it being on the market for very long at all,” Mr Watts said.

The complex consists of five units, each with a lock-up garage and access to a communal yard area.

Mr Watts said the property would best fit someone looking to take advantage of “the low property prices in a recovering and growing market”.

He said due to the design of the units, an owner may choose to live in the three-bedroom unit and rent out the remaining four two-bedroom units. Major drawcards for the property include its convenient Sun Valley location and no body corporate fees.

“Buying the whole complex means (the buyer) has 100 per cent control over what happens and when,” Mr Watts said.

The complex is on the market for $495,000.

