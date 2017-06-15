Properties sold to recoup unpaid rates

Four properties were sold to recoup unpaid rates by the council.

Gladstone Regional Council had five properties up for auction but one failed to sell.

Units 1-4 at 3 Butler St all sold. 43 Dawes St, Nagoorin failed to sell.

A council spokesman said none of the properties met the reserve price, but the ones on Butler St were sold by negotiation to the highest bidder.

The money made from the sales will go to paying off the rates with the rest distributed to the mortgagee.

The Nagoorin property is deemed to have been purchased by the council at the reserve price, with the balance of the money in excess of the outstanding rates to be held in trust.