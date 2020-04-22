Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

'Propaganda war': China accuses Australia

by Sam Clench and Alle McMahon
22nd Apr 2020 7:48 AM

 

China has accused Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton of parroting American "propaganda" in its latest spray against the Australian government.

The United States has accused China of being less than transparent about its handling of the coronavirus, and is calling for an investigation into the disease's origins. Australia is backing that idea.

In an interview with Nine last week, Mr Dutton said he didn't think such an investigation was too much to ask.

"It would certainly be demanded of us, if Australia was at the epicentre of this virus making its way into society," he said.

"I think it is incumbent upon China to answer those questions and provide the information, so that people can have clarity about exactly what happened because we don't want it to be repeated."

The Chinese embassy in Canberra was asked about Mr Dutton's comments by The Global Times, a mouthpiece for the Chinese government. It responded by accusing him of being told what to do by the US.

"It is well known that recently some people in the US, including high-level officials, have been spreading an anti-China 'information virus'. Their aim is to shift blame and deflect attention by smearing China.

"Obviously he must have also received some instructions from Washington requiring him to cooperate with the US in its propaganda war against China."

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
australia china coronavirus editors picks peter dutton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region's $200m tourism industry 'safe' from Virgin collapse

        premium_icon Region's $200m tourism industry 'safe' from Virgin collapse

        News Coronavirus to be more damaging to Gladstone tourism than airline going into voluntary administration.

        Smashed letterbox and windscreen end with $1.3k bill

        premium_icon Smashed letterbox and windscreen end with $1.3k bill

        Crime “I went around there when I probably shouldn’t have and done that"

        Food bank staff ‘speechless’ after anonymous donation

        premium_icon Food bank staff ‘speechless’ after anonymous donation

        News AN ANONYMOUS donation has left food bank staff speechless and helped feed some of...

        Licence confusion ends with no licence at all

        premium_icon Licence confusion ends with no licence at all

        Crime The Boyne Island man didn’t know which state his licence should have been from.