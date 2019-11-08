‘Proof is in the pudding’ for franchise winners

Jamaica Blue’s Kiera Hopf, Jayde Hopf, Christene Woods and Adam Stephenson after winning the Local Franchise category at the 2019 Best in Business Awards.

JAMAICA Blue at Stockland Gladstone Shopping Centre has been announced the best local franchise, at the 2019 Best in Business Awards.

Owners Adam Stephenson and Christene Woods said they were grateful to their customers for the nomination.

Mr Stephenson said they worked hard to provide great service to customers and it had paid off.

“We love what we do and the proof is in the pudding,” Mr Stephenson said.

“We’re really happy about that.”

He said they worked hard but awards weren’t something they aimed for.

“Every aspect of the shop is strong,” Mr Stephenson said.

Mr Stephenson and Ms Woods have been running their cafe for almost 4.5 years.

“We came to Gladstone from down south to better our lives and work hard on this shop,” Mr Stephenson said.

“We’ve had some great success with it.”

Ms Woods said that although the cafe was a franchise, it felt like their own.

“You forget that it’s a franchise because we’re locally owned and operated,” Ms Woods said.

“We run it with passion and heart because at the end of the day, it’s our livelihood.”

She said they had the strong brand of Jamaica Blue behind them but it was still her and Mr Stephenson who had to sell it.

Ms Woods believed most of the cafe’s nominations came from her customers.

“We have a good, loyal customer base,” Ms Woods said.

“It’s really good to see some familiar faces that come in more than once a week.”

She said seeing returning customers helped know they were doing something right.

“We get to know people on a personal level,” Ms Woods said.

“Because we’re working here a lot, they have become friends and family.”

Mr Stephenson and Ms Woods thank their supporters and plan to work hard and win the top prize next year.

“We look forward to serving our guests in the future,” Mr Stephenson said.