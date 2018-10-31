Promising outcome from Canberra for diabetes sufferer

GLADSTONE type 1 diabetes champion Jaceen Ross has returned home after overcoming the cold of Canberra and her first plane flight.

Ms Ross was in the nation's capital last week to talk diabetes funding with Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and a host of other politicians from both sides of the political aisle.

The mother of one said her meeting with Mr O'Dowd left her feeling optimistic that something could be done to fund Continuous Glucose Monitors for people over the age of 21.

CGM's are a small wearable device that measure glucose levels throughout the day and night, alerting the user if those levels are getting too low or too high.

They're currently subsidised for children and young people aged under 21 years living with type 1 diabetes, who meet specific criteria.

"We had a full half-hour meeting with (Mr O'Dowd) and his assistant and they were very keen to hear what we had to say and thanked us for coming," Ms Ross said.

"He said he could see the benefit for us to extend or support a subsidy of some sort - whether it was fully funding it or subsidising it at a more reasonable cost for rural and regional.

"He's very interested in wanting to know the financial costs on people as opposed to (hospital) admissions with complications.

"For example, it's $60,000 for somebody to go on a dialysis machine and obviously then that takes up space for others.

"If I have CGM technology it will never go that far and won't for others either."

MEETING: Jaceen Ross (seated left) with Donna Meads-Barlow (in white) and the Parliamentary Friends of Diabetes in Canberra. Contributed

DANII Foundation founder Donna Meads-Barlow said the cost of CGM technology had the capacity to prevent waste in the health sector.

"The annual health budget for type 1 diabetes is $570 million. For those with complications, up to $16,000 can be spent on an individual, four times the cost of a CGM," she said.

Mr O'Dowd said he was thrilled to meet Ms Ross.

"Meeting Jaceen was amazing. She is a lady who has such a fighting spirit," Mr O'Dowd said.

"She is such a great advocate for the DANII foundation."