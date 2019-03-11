Prominent construction company plans appeal of QBCC decision

QUEENSLAND'S building watchdog has suspended the licence of a prominent construction company that helped develop the LNG export industry at Curtis Island.

Laing O'Rourke Australia Construction Pty Ltd's licence was suspended following a 11-month investigation into the company's balance sheet by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.

The QBCC said it was based on a failure to meet the Minimum Financial Requirement laws.

But the company strongly disputes the QBCC's decision and is planning its appeal.

Commissioner Brett Bassett said the QBCC alleged the company failed to show it was operating within the law.

A show-cause notice was issued by the QBCC on January30, with Laing O'Rourke unable to prove it had a deep enough asset pool to deliver on contracts which it had committed to.

"Essentially, this means the company is operating outside its allowable annual revenue limit and this presents a serious risk of financial harm to the sector,” MrBassett said.

Under new regulations being phased in by the Queensland Government, major building contractors with revenue above $30million had until the end of March to submit financial information to the industry regulator.

By the end of 2019, every licensee will be required to meet new annual financial reporting rules.

All of Laing O'Rourke's worksites were shut down as a result of the suspension.

Laing O'Rourke completed several projects for Australia Pacific LNG as part of its development of Queensland's coal seam gas-to-liquefied natural gas industry from 2011.

The largest contract was for work between 2012-14 worth $1.44billion which involved building gas processing plants and other infrastructure.

This was in addition to a $132million contract for APLNG to build onshore and offshore infrastructure between 2011 and 2013.

Laing O'Rourke's Australian managing director Cathal O'Rourke said the business maintained a strong financial position, the Courier Mail reported.

"The business has no outstanding creditors, a strong cash position and continues to operate profitably.”

The company said it anticipated no impact to any of its Queensland subcontractors.

Meanwhile, MrBassett said the decision served as a reminder to every construction company working in Queensland to adhere to local laws around annual reports.