Prom week kicks off with a bang

OVERWHELMING: Melissa and Kaitlin Miles mingled with hundreds of guests and their families in the foyer of the GECC. Julia Bartrim

RAIN blowing in from the harbour sent guest dashing to their cars at the prelude to Gladstone State High School's prom.

Fortunately the shower passed and by the time guests started disembarking onto the red carpet at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, the rain had slowed to a drizzle.

Kaitlin Miles and her mother Melissa had made it through the throng and were relaxing in the foyer while the remainder of the guests were still waiting in their cars.

Kaitlin, in a brilliant blue dress from Runway 7 Boutique, said it had been a big day.

"There's so much preparation, it started from 9am and didn't stop: hair, make-up, photography..." she said.

But despite some nerves she was loving the experience.

"I'm so excited and so happy to see everyone in their dresses and suits," she said.

The GECC was decked out for the event with flowers, candles and elegantly set tables.

Melissa said it was overwhelming to see her only daughter at her prom.

"They grow up so quickly," she said, "I'm so proud of her".