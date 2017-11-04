News

Prom dress expert dishes most popular trends for this year

EXPERT: Daphne Pohle has been kept busy with clothing alterations in the lead up to Year 12 proms in Gladstone over the next few weeks.
EXPERT: Daphne Pohle has been kept busy with clothing alterations in the lead up to Year 12 proms in Gladstone over the next few weeks. Matt Taylor GLA031117FORMAL
Caroline Tung
by

DAPHNE Pohle has been sewing for almost her whole life, and the prom business is going strong at her home business in West Gladstone.

Ms Pohle, who runs a one-woman show at Fillies on Parade, said the colour red and open-back style dresses with higher necklines would be the hottest trends for this year's prom season.

The long-time prom dress expert has been getting appointments for formal outfit alterations since May, mostly from girls.

"It's been a long haul but a lot came in in the September holidays," she said.

"This year I've had the nicest lot of high school students I could ever wish for."

Toolooa State High School student Emily Wrathall, 18, jumped on the trend when considering which dress to choose for the special occasion.

"I always wanted a long dress with a train, I think it looks really nice when I walk," she said.

Tannum Sands State High School student Finn Bryant, 17, also went for a trending style, looking dapper in a navy suit and matching polka-dot bow tie.

"Most of them already know what they want when they come," Ms Pohle said.

"When they leave, I like them to be looking perfect."

A week out from the formal, Finn and Emily are already looking picture perfect.

"The cost of the girls' dresses go anywhere from $200 up to $1000," Ms Pohle said.

"Formals are big industry."

But it's not all about forking out the big bucks.

"I did have one young lady get a dress from an op shop and she looked fantastic," Ms Pohle said.

"She wanted vintage and she got what she wanted at the op shop. You don't have to fork our a fortune if it's not what you want."

