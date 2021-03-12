Prolific repeat offender suspended from driving indefinitely

Dale Joram Edward Hamilton, 24, pleaded guilty to four charges in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday before Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

A prolific repeat offender who is prohibited from driving in New South Wales for 17 years, faced Gladstone Magistrates Court for traffic offences on Friday.

Dale Joram Edward Hamilton, 24, pleaded guilty to four charges including failing to comply with requirement to stop a private vehicle, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and driving while disqualified by court order.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of the case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On September 2 last year, at 10.30am, police conducted mobile patrols on Boyne Island Rd, Boyne Island, on marked police trail bikes.

Police had received information from members of the public that a motorcycle had ridden across the Boyne Island Golf Course before travelling along Boyne Island Rd towards Pioneer Dr.

Police observed the unregistered trail bike travelling towards them which clearly did not have headlights or indicators.

Police made eye contact with Hamilton, the rider, and motioned using hand signals for him to pull over.

Hamilton failed to comply with the direction and continued riding.

Police confirmed the motorcycle did not have any lights, indicators or a registration plate as it passed.

Hamilton continued on Boyne Island Rd before turning into bushland behind the Boyne Island Golf Course.

Police conducted patrols in that area and located the motorcycle abandoned in bushland.

On September 7, Hamilton attended Tannum Sands Police Station and handed himself in over the incident.

Hamilton participated in an interview and was subsequently issued his rights and cautions.

The defendant stated he was riding his motorcycle in bushland near the golf course when he decided he wanted to ride in an area on Pioneer Dr.

As he did not have a driver’s licence or anyone who could help him, the only way he could get the motorcycle there was to ride it on the road.

Hamilton stated he saw two trail bikes approach him as he was heading back to the golf course and recognised they were police bikes.

Hamilton said he was scared as he knew he did not have a driver’s licence and the motorbike was unregistered.

Hamilton also admitted the motorcycle was an off-road only bike and could not be registered.

Mr Manthey suspended Hamilton’s licence indefinitely and sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment which was suspended for two years. Convictions were recorded.

