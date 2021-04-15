Menu
Crime

Prolific drug offender fronts Gladstone court again

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
15th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A prolific drug offender’s criminal history was further extended on Tuesday as she faced Gladstone Magistrates Court yet again.

Zoie-Jane Collins, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Collins’ case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

Police intercepted Collins driving on Toolooa St, South Gladstone, at 1am on March 15.

After a brief conversation, police detained Collins and her passenger for a search.

Police located a small make-up container which had one gram of cannabis in it, concealed in a clip-seal bag.

Police located another clip-seal bag in the same make-up container which contained 0.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Police further located a number of clip-seal bags in the make-up container - some were new and others contained crystal residue.

Collins made full and frank admissions to ownership of the drugs.

Mr Manthey referenced Collins’ concerning multi-page criminal history, which included several drug related charges, when he handed down his punishment.

Collins was fined $900 with convictions recorded and the drug property was forfeited to the Crown.

