Four huge projects to watch in Gladstone in 2020

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Peter Scarf, Zac Beers and Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, and Planning Cameron Dick announcing the coordinator generals approval of Hummock Hill island resort

BUILDING work could have a welcomed boost this year if several projects on the cards for the Gladstone region break ground.

The largest project, expected to start construction this year, is the $1.2 billion Hummock Hill Island Resort.

In November 2018 the Queensland Government's Co-ordinator-General approved the project, overruling the council's rejection of the development application.

Developers Eaton Place, headed by former Home and Away actor Peter Scarf, were given 45 conditions, including they needed to start building in late 2020.

The tourism project planned for the island 30km south of Gladstone would include accommodation for 2700 tourists and 1200 residents.

The 17-year construction phase is expected to create 170 jobs and once built, 700 ongoing jobs.

At the time of the announcement Mr Scarf said the 2020 deadline was feasible, even though they were yet to secure funding.

In February property developer John Kelly told The Observer the company was still on track to start work in 2020, and discussions were continuing with Gladstone Regional Council on an infrastructure agreement.

Dan Daly and Leo Neill-Ballantine at the Euroa Homestead Aldoga, announcing plans for a $260 million state-of-the-art beef processing plant and renewable energy facility.

It's hoped the $260 million beef processing plant and renewable energy facility at Aldoga will also break ground this year.

The project, led by Asia Pacific Agri-Corp, received Queensland Government approval in September 2018.

It is expected to create 360 jobs during building and 380 ongoing jobs.

The project requires operational works approval by the Gladstone Regional Council and environmental authority permits from the Department of Environment and Science.

Gladstone could finally start to reap the rewards of its sunny days, with work expected to start on a $500 million solar farm this year.

Acciona managing director Brett Wickham.

Spanish energy giant Acciona wants to build a 265MW solar farm at Aldoga, near Yarwun. In 2018 the company signed a 30-year lease with the Queensland Government to build the renewable energy facility at the Gladstone State Development Area.

It was originally hoped building would start in 2019, but as of September the company still needed to complete detailed designs and further site investigation works.

It is expected to create up to 240 construction jobs and 10 ongoing jobs once operational.

The Rodds Bay solar farm proposed by Renew Estate is also on the cards this year.

The $450 million project would be near Bororen and could feature anywhere between 790,000-900,000 panels.

Renew Estate has presented at several Gladstone Engineering Alliance events on the solar farm, and has shown interest in working with Gladstone businesses. At peak it would need 400 workers for construction.