Pipeline, reservoir projects create large amounts of work

Chris Lees
| 7th Aug 2017 2:07 PM

A NUMBER of local and out-of-town businesses have received important work in the Gladstone region.

Last month tenders were awarded for a variety of projects which are expected to create a large amount of work for people.

Gladstone Regional Council chose to award a tender for a new water pipeline from Tavern Rd to Seaspray Dr High Level Reservoir at Agnes Water at their July 18 meeting to NTS Group.

The decision was against the officer's recommendation, with Fewster Brothers Contracting the preferred tender.

NTS Group's tender was 4% higher but they are a local company which was cited as part of the decision to reject the officer's recommendation.

"The Agnes Water Trunk Water Main project, when complete, will provide a dedicated inlet mains pipeline between the Water Treatment Plant and the Reservoir," a council report reads.

"The dedicated main will reduce pressure fluctuations which are currently experienced in the network."

It is expected to be done in three stages.

There were two other tenders awarded at the same meeting, with both going to Leed Engineering and Construction.

The first was the design and construction of a reservoir at Kirkwood and the other was for the 'Paterson 2' reservoir.

By awarding both tenders to the same company, the council saved $50,000.

The Kirkwood Reservoir contract was worth $3,703,000.

"Gladstone Regional Council has undertaken planning studies to identify water supply infrastructure augmentations and rezoning required to meet current and forecast increases in water demand due to population growth and development in the Gladstone region," the background to the project read.

"Water Supply Strategic Infrastructure Plan - Gladstone Water Supply Scheme identified the requirement for an additional 11 ML of storage in the Clinton Park zone to rectify existing storage deficiencies and provide for further development within the supply area, particularly Kirkwood."

The latest tender is for stage two of the work.

Stage one involved construction of access road, bulk earthworks for reservoir pad and the supply and delivery of a water main along the access road.

It is expected to be completed by October 2017.

The Paterson 2 reservoir will be built along a site on Glenlyon Rd.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  employment gladstone region projects work

