Projects and $35k extensions flow for Gladstone Men’s Shed

Gladstone Men's Shed is celebrating Men’s Shed week this week from September 28 until October 3. (L to R): Alan Armour, Ian Horsburgh, president Ron Steen, Gerry Graham, Dave Moore, Dave Gibson and Graham Martin.

RETIREMENT can mean the end of friendships, lost skills, camaraderie and even mental health issues for tradesmen, so that’s where Men’s Sheds fill what can be a huge void in the lives of many.

From September 28 to October 3, Gladstone and other Men’s Sheds around the nation are celebrating Men’s Shed week 2020.

Gladstone Men’s Shed Association Inc president Ron Steen said $35,000 in additions to the Moura Crescent facility funded by a Gambling Community Fund grant are expected to be finished on Tuesday.

“The additions are a short-term solution to continual growth down at the shed while we await a Gladstone Regional Council decision to obtain adjoining land for further structures to be added,” Mr Steen said.

“Our state MP, Glenn Butcher, will be visiting the Shed at 10am to view our latest activities and talk to members,” Mr Steen said.

“All three tiers of government have been great supporters of our shed and we generally receive a visit from each representative once a year.”

Throughout the year, regular attendees at the Gladstone Men’s Shed work on a number of projects, Mr Steen said.

“We currently have a new project to build a portable 9-hole minigolf course for the Gladstone Regional Council where each hole will represent a different landmark in the region,” he said.

“There have been enough built already to both demonstrate the interest in our members to do something different, and also to display what the end result will be.

“Our very successful Early Childhood Services Project supported by Gladstone Ports Corporation continues where items are given free of charge to the early childhood centres in the region.

“There are 2 mud kitchens and other items under construction at the moment.”

All projects aren’t for the community though, with those involved also aiming to improve their own facilities.

“In this last quarter we will also commence building our own CNC Router,” Mr Steen said.

“This is an interesting activity for the engineers and technicians in the Shed to build a machine with a shop value of approximately $15,000 when we have only outlaid a 1/3 of that for parts, some of which need to be imported.”

Gladstone Men’s Shed will be holding a sale on the weekend of November 21 and 22 as part of the Great Australian Garage Sale Trail.

“This is an opportunity for the public to buy the beautiful items made in the Shed and help to free up shed space by selling unwanted items,” Mr Steen said.

For more information visit the Gladstone Men’s Shed website.

