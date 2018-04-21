Project manager appointed for new Calliope high school

BRISBANE-based firm Honeywill Consulting has been named as project manager for the construction of the new Calliope State High School, due to begin in November.

The company specialises in education construction and has overseen several projects in the Gladstone Region recently, including the Calliope State School administration building, the new classroom block at Gladstone State High School and the upcoming hall at Toolooa State High School.

Honeywill has scheduled a public meeting on May 2 to discuss its plans for the campus and keep local residents up to date on the project's status.

Local parent Lynda Ninness, one of the driving forces behind the campaign for the new high school, said she was looking forward to attending the meeting.

"I'd like to see what direction they want the school to go in,” she said.

"Obviously it's in a rural area, so it would be nice to see the school's programs or facilities fit in with our rural industries, for the school to have some sort of agriculture base to it.

"And because it's a new high school, there's an opportunity to really make it high-tech.

"It would be good for something like that to set us apart.”

Mrs Ninness said she would also like to see the campus design incorporate some infrastructure the entire community could use, such as a hall with a stage like the one at Tannum Sands State High School.

Next Thursday will mark five years since the mum-of-four began campaigning for the school's construction, which started with her opposition to the sale of the land on which the campus will now sit.

Her family moved to Calliope 13 years ago and she was originally hoping her children would be able to attend the high school that was being talked about even then.

That ship may have sailed, with her eldest child graduating from Year 12 this year and the new school's gradual year-by-year expansion meaning her youngest will be in Year 12 by the time the new school will accept seniors.

"But all my nieces and nephews who are young will be able to go there,” she said.

Construction on the new high school is due to begin in November, with students able to enrol in Years 7 and 8 for the 2020 school year.

The information session will take place in the Calliope State School hall at 6pm on Wednesday, May 2.