Project helping say ‘thank you’ for nursing

Calling in the experts at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum recently, former registered nurse Lilah Currie joined local artist Katrina Elliott in preparing the Year of the Nurse and Midwife celebrations. Photo: Di Paddick

Calling in the experts at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum recently, former registered nurse Lilah Currie joined local artist Katrina Elliott in preparing the Year of the Nurse and Midwife celebrations. Photo: Di Paddick

IN honour of the 2020 International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, local artist Katrina Elliott has developed a multi-media exploration of local stories, saying “thank you” for the incredible work nurses and midwives do every day.

Supported by the community, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum and The Art Gallery Gladstone Hospital, this community arts initiative documents these critical roles, past and present.

Katrina’s interviews are available online at https://theartgallerygladstonehospital.com or visit the International Year of the Nurse & Midwife – Gladstone Region on Facebook, where you’ll be able to send a thank you postcard.

2020 also celebrates the iconic Florence Nightingale’s 200th birthday. Remembered as the founder of modern nursing, she was famous for being the “Lady with the Lamp” who organised the nursing of sick and wounded soldiers during the 1854 Crimean War.

Discover a wide range of resources online at the Florence Nightingale Museum website: www.florence-nightingale.co.uk

For further information visit http://gragm.qld.gov.au, where you can join the mailing list to be sure you’re first in line for the latest news.

The Gallery & Museum is a community cultural initiative of Gladstone Regional Council, located on the corner of Goondoon & Bramston Sts, Gladstone.

TAKE an armchair walk through the National Museum of Australia to explore the many online features including videos, collection interactives, Google virtual tour and online projects.

Featured moments include the 2010 Australia’s female leaders and the 1975 Life. Be in it launch stories, while on audio discover Tracking Apollo: 50 Years since the Moon Landing.

Andrew Tink, author of Honeysuckle Creek: The Story of Tom Reid, a Little Dish and Neil Armstrong’s First Step, along with a panel of Apollo trackers, tell the story of how a little dish at Honeysuckle Creek near Canberra was behind the global broadcast of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon. Settle in at https://www.nma.gov.au