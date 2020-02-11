Project future uncertain after council knocks back proposal

A TOWN planner and a developer are “deeply disappointed” after an application for a 50 per cent discount on infrastructure charges for a tourism project was rejected.

The development for a caravan park at 1086 Coast Road, Baffle Creek, failed to get approval for the rebate scheme from Gladstone Regional Council last week due to “outstanding compliance issues”.

Zone planning group director Stephen Enders said the rejection raised questions as to why some proposals were supported by council and others were not.

“I respect council has discretion on these developments,” Mr Enders said.

“The intent of the incentive scheme is to try and encourage investment or development in the area and tourism is one thing council has identified as being important to the area.”

“It would be good to see council supporting these proposals.”

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said he would have preferred to defer the decision.

“As soon as they have their compliance issues resolved they can reapply,” Cr Burnett said.

It was one of two applications for the infrastructure discount scheme that council voted on at last week’s meeting.

The other application, for an eco-tourism development at Round Hill, was approved.

“The Round Hill development ticked all the right boxes in terms of the rebate scheme, whereas the Baffle Creek development had outstanding compliance issues on their development application,” Cr Burnett said.

“We don’t know if their structures are cyclone proof, or if their sewage system is appropriate.”

Mr Enders said his client now had the opportunity to rectify the outstanding compliance issues with the council