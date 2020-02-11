Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Nature-Based Tourism development at 1086 Coast Road, Baffle Creek
The Nature-Based Tourism development at 1086 Coast Road, Baffle Creek
News

Project future uncertain after council knocks back proposal

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOWN planner and a developer are “deeply disappointed” after an application for a 50 per cent discount on infrastructure charges for a tourism project was rejected.

The development for a caravan park at 1086 Coast Road, Baffle Creek, failed to get approval for the rebate scheme from Gladstone Regional Council last week due to “outstanding compliance issues”.

Zone planning group director Stephen Enders said the rejection raised questions as to why some proposals were supported by council and others were not.

“I respect council has discretion on these developments,” Mr Enders said.

“The intent of the incentive scheme is to try and encourage investment or development in the area and tourism is one thing council has identified as being important to the area.”

“It would be good to see council supporting these proposals.”

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said he would have preferred to defer the decision.

“As soon as they have their compliance issues resolved they can reapply,” Cr Burnett said.

It was one of two applications for the infrastructure discount scheme that council voted on at last week’s meeting.

The other application, for an eco-tourism development at Round Hill, was approved.

“The Round Hill development ticked all the right boxes in terms of the rebate scheme, whereas the Baffle Creek development had outstanding compliance issues on their development application,” Cr Burnett said.

“We don’t know if their structures are cyclone proof, or if their sewage system is appropriate.”

Mr Enders said his client now had the opportunity to rectify the outstanding compliance issues with the council

baffle creek gladstone regional council
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Ideal location’: Gladstone chosen as site for $200m plant

        premium_icon ‘Ideal location’: Gladstone chosen as site for $200m plant

        News The advanced manufacturing alumina plant is expected to create 100 jobs for the region.

        • 11th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        US lawyer in Gladstone to talk coal ash

        premium_icon US lawyer in Gladstone to talk coal ash

        News International lawyer will host coal ash forum in Gladstone tonight.

        • 11th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Goodbye curls, hello cure

        premium_icon Goodbye curls, hello cure

        News It’s not unusual for Oliver Pioch’s hair to brighten someone’s day

        • 11th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        “I hope sanity prevails’: Nats fallout continues

        premium_icon “I hope sanity prevails’: Nats fallout continues

        News ‘Very important’ week to bring back unity to party, says Flynn MP.

        • 11th Feb 2020 5:00 AM